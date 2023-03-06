Ma Su gives update on H3N2 influenza cases in TN: Details

CHENNAI: Talking about the H3N2 influenza cases, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that there have been no deaths in Tamil Nadu due to the infection.

The fever lasts for four days and it is important for people to stay protected against the infection.

He said that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has also released guidelines for prevention against this flu. The fever camps will be started in Tamil Nadu on March 10, 2023 at about 1,000 places, including 200 in Chennai.