TN Budget 2023: School Education Dept gets Rs 40,299 crore
CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has received a budget allocation of Rs 40,299 crore for financial year 2023-24.
The allocation for the department last year was Rs 36,896 crore. Along with an increase in allocation, the state government has announced a slew of changes, additions and extension to the schemes.
In a remarkable move, the state government in the session announced that all schools run by departments, including Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW), Backward Class, Most Backward Class and Denotified Communities, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) and Forest department would be brought under the SED.
According to the government, there were requests regarding taking over and maintaining schools run by other departments.
The same was brought up in the state high-level vigilance and monitoring committee meetings held in the presence of chairperson and Chief Minister MK Stalin in August 2021 and April 2022.
Hence, for achieving social justice and to improve the quality, the schools from various departments are being brought under SED.
Further, it would ensure that the benefits of staff and teachers would be protected.
Speaking about bringing all schools under SED, an Adi Dravida Welfare school teacher in Chengalpattu said, “Bringing all schools under SED is a right and timely decision. Also, it is high time that schools are not segregated under any caste names. Meanwhile, through this move, we hope all issues concerning both students and teachers at ADW schools will be addressed.”
Incidentally, a former principal secretary of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department speaking to DT Next welcomed the government’s decision.
“The quality of education will drastically improve after the schools are moved under SED, “the official said.
