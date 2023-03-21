Salary hike for govt contract employees in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Puducherry Chief Minister Rangaswamy on Tuesday announced that a pay hike for temporary employees working in various government departments.
The salary of the temporary employees working in the public works department has been increased by Rs 5,000. Accordingly, it has been announced that the salary, which was already Rs 10,000, will now be increased to Rs 15,000.
