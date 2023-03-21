India not different entity, but one family: Guv Ravi

Stating that more than 60 per cent of the Indian population is under the age of 35, which serves as a great asset for the development of the nation, Murugan urged the youth to see the challenges as opportunities to work for a global cause.

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the nation has digitized its economy and these transformations would have normally taken 50 years, but India achieved it in eight years, according to the Bank of International Settlement.