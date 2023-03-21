India not different entity, but one family: Guv Ravi
COIMABATORE: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees India as not a different entity, but as one family.
“The policies rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are for the overall development of the nation. Many powerful nations developed Covid vaccine and followed ‘vaccine nationalism’, however, India took care of the vaccine needs of several countries as it sees the whole world as one family,” he said while addressing the G20 Young Ambassador Summit 2023 at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore on the theme ‘Fuelling the Future of Global Youth’.
Further, Ravi said India, which had just around 500 startups, is now marching towards one lakh startups.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said India can offer a ray of hope to address many issues like climate change, poverty, and destruction of biodiversity, food, and malnourishment faced by the world. “India with its G20 Presidency is focused on finding a global solution for the well-being of all,” he said.
Stating that more than 60 per cent of the Indian population is under the age of 35, which serves as a great asset for the development of the nation, Murugan urged the youth to see the challenges as opportunities to work for a global cause.
India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the nation has digitized its economy and these transformations would have normally taken 50 years, but India achieved it in eight years, according to the Bank of International Settlement.
“Meanwhile, there are four billion people in the world over without a digital identity, 2.5 billion people without bank accounts, and 135 countries do not have fast payment facilities. Hence the Indian model needs to be taken to the world towards better digitization,” he said.
