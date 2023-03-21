Down Syndorme Day: Awareness walk held
TIRUVALLUR: In view of World Down Syndrome Day, Tiruvallur Collector Dr Alby John Varghese flagged off an awareness walk on Tuesday held on behalf of the Disabled People’s Welfare Department.
Speaking at the event, Dr Varghese said, “While most people have 46 chromosomes, people with Down syndrome have 47 chromosomes. This one extra chromosome has its own effect and slows down the learning process. It affects neurological function, cognitive functions, analytical thinking and judgments that affect activities such as cognitive functions.”
He pointed out that while academic learning can be a challenge for most people with Down Syndrome, they can learn a variety of skills to become self-reliant and engage in productive work.
“There may be a delay in developmental milestones. But their emotional and social development follows the same stages as other children. Their emotions and needs are similar to those of the same age group. Accepting and respecting family and community is a great support for their growth and development,” he added.
Following this, the Collector also kickstarted a signature drive to create awareness about Down Syndrome.
