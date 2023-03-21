Daily wage earner electrocuted by snapped overhead line near Gudiyattam

VELLORE: A daily wage earner was killed on the spot when the cycle he was riding crossed a puddle in the footpath near Gudiyattam in the early hours of Monday.

Jeeva (50) of Sithathur near Gudiyattam was on his way to work on his cycle in the early morning. He used a footpath to traverse an uneven stretch to reach Hyderpuram located at the Palar bridge near Pallikonda.

However, the recent rain had snapped an overhead line which was live when it fell in a water-filled puddle on the footpath. When Jeeva crossed the puddle on his vehicle, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot, retrieved Jeeva’s body and sent it to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, and registered a case.