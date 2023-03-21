Covid surge: Ma Su to hold consultation meet today

CHENNAI: As the number of Covid infections in Tamil Nadu is on the rise, Health Minister Ma Subramanian will hold a consultation meeting with the officials today at 11 am. The meeting will be held at the head office in Chennai.

The Minister is likely to discuss about the precautionary measures to control the spread, situation of influenza cases, various types of viral infections.

As per the health department’s bulletin, 76 new cases of Covid infection were confirmed in a single day in the State on Monday.