Coimbatore recorded the highest of 2.7 % TPR.
Coimbatore recorded the highest of 2.7 % TPR. Representative image
TamilNadu

Covid: 76 new cases including 2 passengers from abroad

Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,677.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 76 new Covid cases, including a case each from Sri Lanka and Oman on Monday.

Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,677. At least 20 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 16 cases in the city, 5 in Chengalpattu, and 4 each in Salem and Cuddalore.

Other districts reported a case each. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 2.1% after 3,020 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Coimbatore recorded the highest of 2.7 % TPR. Active cases in the State stood at 402 with the highest of 112 Covid count in Coimbatore.

Total recoveries reached 35,57,225. No more Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,050.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

covid
covid cases
Covid cases in TN

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in