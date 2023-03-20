Covid: 76 new cases including 2 passengers from abroad

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 76 new Covid cases, including a case each from Sri Lanka and Oman on Monday.

Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,677. At least 20 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 16 cases in the city, 5 in Chengalpattu, and 4 each in Salem and Cuddalore.

Other districts reported a case each. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 2.1% after 3,020 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Coimbatore recorded the highest of 2.7 % TPR. Active cases in the State stood at 402 with the highest of 112 Covid count in Coimbatore.

Total recoveries reached 35,57,225. No more Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,050.