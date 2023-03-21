15 pumped hydroelectric storage projects under PPP for 14,500 MW

“Pumped storage hydroelectric projects will be established under PPP mode to meet the peak hour power demand in the state. The 500 MW pumped hydroelectric storage project being constructed at Kundah will be operational by 2024-25. The government will bring out a comprehensive policy to promote investment in pumped hydroelectric storage in the state,” Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in his budget speech for 2023-24.

The PSPs comprise two water reservoirs connected through a tunnel or underground pipe at different heights.

When there is more electricity production and less demand, these projects pump water from the downward reservoir to the upward reservoir.

When more energy is needed, water is pushed from the uphill to the downhill via a turbine to produce the required power instantly. Considering the infirm nature of solar and wind power generations, the PSPs provide grid stability.