Salt exports from Thoothukudi on a declining trend

MADURAI: Salt exports from Thoothukudi, the largest producer in Tamil Nadu, have been witnessing a declining trend over the years.

According to reliable sources from the shipping industry in Thoothukudi, 56,000 tonnes of salt were shipped during the fiscal year 2019-20 and in the subsequent fiscal year 2020-21, exports dipped to 22,000 tonnes and shipments declined so dramatically during 2021-22 when only about 9,000 tonnes were made.

In the current fiscal, exports went further down to 4,500 tonnes at the end of November in 2022, sources pointed out.

Of these shipments, only a few overseas countries including Malaysia and Maldives imported some quantities of Thoothukudi salt.

Once upon a time, Sri Lanka was one of the largest buyers of Thoothukudi salt, but the Chinese manufacturers captured the market.

Ten years ago, a large volume of salt was exported to Indonesia, but in recent years it came up with its own salt fields relying on its indigenous production, sources said.