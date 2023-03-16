Kumari Church priest absconds after his objectionable videos surface

CHENNAI: Recently, a Christian priest's private pictures, videos and inappropriate voice calls went viral on social media following a victim's leak. Following the leak, the priest has been on the loose.

Under these circumstances, the priest has resigned from his position after the obscene videos were released. In the meantime, another priest has been appointed to the concerned Christian place of worship. It seems that as the grip on the preacher is tightening, he has gone into hiding, fearing police action.

According to the nursing student's complaint, she said, "I went to the church where the priest was working. At first, he spoke casually and gave blessings. Then he started touching me in an inappropriate manner. We changed to another Church. However, he got my cell phone number from my mother."

She further added that at one point, she too talked to him not knowing what to do. But he talked "dirty" on WhatsApp. She warned of police complaint when she understood she is not the only woman he behaved inappropriately with, to which he issued threat in response. The woman urged strict action against the preacher.

Following the complaint of the nursing student, the issue of the Christian priest has gained attention. The police would initiate investigation on the complaint.