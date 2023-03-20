Funds allocated to prepare development plans for Kovai, Madurai

CHENNAI: Even as the State government already notified areas coming under Coimbatore Urban Development Authority and Madurai Urban Development Authority, Rs 1 crore each to the cities has been allocated in the state budget to prepare comprehensive development plans.

The Budget document said that Coimbatore and Madurai are the largest cities in Tamil Nadu after Chennai. "It is imperative that a Comprehensive Development Plan be prepared for the integrated, holistic and planned development of these two cities and their suburban areas with the active participation of stakeholders," it added.