Funds allocated to prepare development plans for Kovai, Madurai

CHENNAI: Even as the State government already notified areas coming under Coimbatore Urban Development Authority and Madurai Urban Development Authority, Rs 1 crore each to the cities has been allocated in the state budget to prepare comprehensive development plans.
The Budget document said that Coimbatore and Madurai are the largest cities in Tamil Nadu after Chennai. "It is imperative that a Comprehensive Development Plan be prepared for the integrated, holistic and planned development of these two cities and their suburban areas with the active participation of stakeholders," it added.
'Ezhilmigu Kovai' and 'Ma-Madurai' will aim to develop highly liveable urban agglomerations with green parks, clean streets, clean drinking water, safe mobility, industrial estates and quality housing among others.
Meanwhile, the government has allocated Rs 43 crore to set up Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore 13 years after former chief minister M Karunanithi, who announced during World Classical Tamil Conference in 2010.
The announcement added that the scheme, which had been languishing for long, was revived by the Chief Minister who announced that the world class 'Semmozhi Poonga' will be set up in Coimbatore in two phases. In the first phase, a detailed project report has been prepared for development of a botanical garden and other facilities spanning 45 acres at a total cost of Rs 172 crore and the works are expected to commence shortly.
