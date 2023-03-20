AIADMK Gen Secy elections: EPS' nomination accepted

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's nomination has been accepted for the upcoming General Secretary election on March 26 after scrutiny.

A total of 225 nominations were filed in two days and only EPS' was accepted.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw papers until 3 pm on March 21, according to an official release. The counting of the votes will happen on March 27.

After the Madras High Court permitted the AIADMK party to go ahead with the election for the general secretary (GS) post with a rider that restrained it from announcing the results until March 24, the O Panneerselvam camp celebrated the verdict.

While the EPS camp claimed its a victory for them as the court did not stop them from conducting the election, the OPS team claimed it as their triumph as they stopped the opposition camp from declaring the election results.