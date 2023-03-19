Saurashtra Sangamam will be historic, says Mandaviya
CHENNAI: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to give a new dimension to the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and said that the forthcoming Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam would be the very first ‘largest and holistic reunion’ of the two States after several centuries.
The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers said the 10-day Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam scheduled to commence from April 17 would be an important milestone in the history of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.
The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will be held in multiple locations in Gujarat.
Beginning his speech in Tamil, Mandaviya said the bond between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat was ‘centuries old’ and that there was a ‘special connection’ lies between the two States. “The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will be the very first largest and holistic reunion after a gap of several centuries and will also make an important milestone in the history of the two States.”
Union Minister Anurag Thakur who was present on the occasion said, “Let’s take connection between the two States to the next level.”
The conference would rediscover and celebrate the over 1,000 year old emigration and contribution of Saurashtrian Tamils.
A logo, theme song and a registration portal for the participants was unveiled by the Union Ministers on the occasion.
