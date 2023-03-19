Nominations for AIADMK General Secretary election completed

CHENNAI: Nomination filing for the upcoming AIADMK general secretary has ended at 3 PM today (March 19). The election is scheduled to be held on March 26.

A total of 220 applications were received, 219 (except EPS) have been made under the name of EPS.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 20 (Monday) at 11 am. Nominations can be withdrawn till March 21, 3 pm. AIADMK announced that the votes cast in the election will be counted at 9 am on March 27 and the results will be announced on the same day.

This development comes within a few hours of Madras HC giving a nod to conduct the General Secretary election in an urgent hearing.