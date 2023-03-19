Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Governor RN Ravi, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the 13th convocation at the Tamil Nadu Physical and Sports Education University, Chennai on Sunday.
Follow TN model, set up sports varsity: Anurag Thakur

CHENNAI: Union minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sport Anurag Thakur on Sunday asked states to follow Tamil Nadu in setting up a sports university.

Attending the 13th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai, the minister said athletes have portrayed a remarkable performance in international games through various steps taken by the state and union government.

“Through various steps taken by both the State and Union government, many athletes have portrayed a remarkable performance in international games. Hence, like TN, which has its own sports university, I request other States to follow this initiative,” he said.

“There is a deep and dynamic relationship that sports have with society. Besides that, every sport in many ways has an influence by its society and issues prevailing in it,” he said.

Subsequently, he went on to encourage students to keep playing sports and develop sportsmanship. “Sports is not only about being physically active. It also is a key to learning several life lessons from discipline, teamwork, dedication, integrity and more,” the minister advised.

Thakur also pointed out the importance of sports coaches and mentioned reducing desk and administrative staff in the department and sports committees and instead hiring 400 coaches to train young sportspersons.

In the convocation event, as many as 7,754 students, including research scholars were given their degrees, in the presence of TN sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Governor RN Ravi.

