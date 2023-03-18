Use Phytorid tech in villages without sewage systems, NGT to TN

CHENNAI: While disposing of a petition, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the State government to use Phytorid Wastewater Treatment Technology developed by CSIR-NEERI for local bodies where underground sewage systems are not provided.

"The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to explore the implementation of the Phytorid Wastewater Treatment Technology developed by CSIR-NEERI for small local bodies where sewage generation is less than 1 MLD and the availability of land of adequate area and suitability for specific village or locality," the NGT order said.

N Samiraja, a resident of V Kalathur in Perambalur district, filed a case in the Tribunal seeking directions to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage water into the Kallaru River which is a tributary of Vellar River.

He stated that the village had no sewage water line for several decades and the sewage water is let out to the Kallaru River, which the people use for all the basic water needs.

Following the application, the NGT constituted a joint committee consisting of district collector, officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Public Works Department and Water Resources Department to inspect the village file report.

Meanwhile, the Tribunal had directed the Pollution Control Board to examine Phytorid technology citing the technology is cost effective and can be implemented in remote villages that do not have a common sewage treatment plant.

The technology can be used in areas where total sewage generation is less than 1 million litres per day and treated sewage water can be used for agricultural purposes. Apart from directing the State government to implement the technology across the state, the Tribunal directed the Perambalur district collector to implement the technology in V Kalathur village in addition to the community soak pits, which are planned.

Direction has been given to the Pollution Control Board to follow up with the concerned departments for the successful implementation of the technology.

Phytorid technology is a method of treating wastewater using plants, micro organisms based on the principle of natural wetlands.