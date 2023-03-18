BJP wants to fight it alone: Annamalai on poll alliance

CHENNAI: Expressing unmistakable dissatisfaction with the AIADMK alliance for the first time, TN BJP chief Annamalai has said his party would fight the polls alone.

Speaking at a meeting held at Aminjikarai, the former top cop said he cannot bend behind backwards and offer subservience to another leader to keep the alliance intact. He said he will make an official announcement in May after holding discussions with the Prime Minister.

Annamalai's statement comes as a direct defiance of Nadda's advice to maintain amity with AIADMK.

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan too didn't offer a direct answer on continuing as AIADMK's junior alliance partner. She said the national leadership will take a call on alliance, she added saying this is a time to strengthen the party and not take a call on alliance.

This development comes after the back-and-forth "photo burning" of Annamalai and Edappadi K Palaniswami by AIADMK and BJP cadres respectively.

Alliance between the Dravidian party and national party was becoming strained as both party's cadres grew immensely displeased. Some poll pundits even opined BJP will prove to be a liability for the AIADMK in garnering Muslim minority votes.