Alliance, a 'poll-norm' in TN: Nagendran on Annamalai's comment

AIADMK's Organising Secretary Aadhi Rajaram expressed 'happiness' over Annamalai's comment.
Nainar Nagendran addressing the press
Nainar Nagendran addressing the press
CHENNAI: Differences between TN BJP leaders have surfaced as the party's Nainar Nagendran has termed State chief Annamalai's opinion on alliance as a "personal statement" and advised to not take the statement as the national leadership's decision.

Meeting the scribes, the Tirunelveli MLA has said Annamalai expressing desire to fight the polls alone is not the party's statement. The final call on alliance should come from the party's high command in New Delhi and we will act accordingly, he added.

Calling alliance as a 'poll-norm', Nainar Nagendran opined that BJP and other parties have been facing elections in coalition in TN politics.

Meanwhile, AIADMK's Organising Secretary Aadhi Rajaram has 'welcomed' Annamalai's decision to fight the polls alone. Either the BJP stays in alliance or not, AIADMK doesn't stand to gain or lose anything if Annamalai wants to fight the polls alone we cordially bid him adieu, he said.

Annamalai has expressed discontent with the alliance in a party meeting held in the city recently.

