OPS supporters rake up Kodanad case, demand 'EPS arrest' to Udhay

CHENNAI: Following his visit to O Panneerselvam's house to condole mother's demise, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was skirted by OPS' supporters demanding "justice" in Kodanad case and sought arrest of AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the case.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin flanked by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi and HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu called on O Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence after his mother Palaniammal Nachiyar's demise on February 24 in Periyakulam.
After the visit, Udhayanidhi said it was a courtesy call to express grief and condolences to the bereaving OPS. Once he got inside the car to leave, OPS supporters hived him demanding Edappadi K Palaniswami's arrest in Kodanad case to which he didn't react.
O Panneerselvam was along with Panruti Ramachandran and Manoj Pandian when the Chief Minister and ministers dropped by.
