TamilNadu

Stalin visits OPS to console on mother's loss

Stalin was accompanied by minister Udhayanidhi to Panneerselvam's Greenways residence.
Stalin talking with O Panneerselvam
Stalin talking with O PanneerselvamTwitter - @CMOTamilnadu
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Sekar Babu visited O Panneerselvam bereaving of his mother on Friday.

Stalin was accompanied by ministers Udhayanidhi and Sekar Babu to Panneerselvam's Greenways residence in Chennai.

The deposed AIADMK leader's mother Palaniammal Nachiyar passed away at 95 years on February 24 in Periyakulam, Theni. Stalin's visit gains political significance as it could incense AIADMK cadre further to the unpopularity of OPS.

O Panneerselvam was along with Panruti Ramachandran and Manoj Pandian.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

O Panneerselvam
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Sekar babu
Manoj Pandian
Panruti Ramachandran
OPS Mother Dies
Palaniammal Nachiyar demise
Palaniammal Nachiyar death
Stalin meets O Panneerselvam

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in