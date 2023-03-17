Stalin visits OPS to console on mother's loss

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Sekar Babu visited O Panneerselvam bereaving of his mother on Friday.

Stalin was accompanied by ministers Udhayanidhi and Sekar Babu to Panneerselvam's Greenways residence in Chennai.

The deposed AIADMK leader's mother Palaniammal Nachiyar passed away at 95 years on February 24 in Periyakulam, Theni. Stalin's visit gains political significance as it could incense AIADMK cadre further to the unpopularity of OPS.

O Panneerselvam was along with Panruti Ramachandran and Manoj Pandian.