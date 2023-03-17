Kovai ramps up health facilities to handle rising Covid cases

COIMBATORE: As COVID-19 cases are increasing marginally across Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore district is ramping up its healthcare facilities to meet any eventuality.

Special wards with a capacity of 30 beds have been readied at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) to treat infected persons. Of the 462 samples, 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and they were admitted to special isolation wards for treatment.

Currently, a total of 63 persons were under treatment for the infection in the district. CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said those infected by COVID-19 and influenza will be admitted in the 30 bedded special wards and provided round-the-clock treatment in isolation.

“All preparatory measures have been taken as per the guidelines issued by the public health department and district administration. As there is also spread of influenza even in rural areas, people should adhere to wearing masks and maintain social distancing,” the Dean said.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old inmate of Salem Central Prison tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday for selling illegal lottery tickets and a test was performed at Salem Government Hospital.

Before the arrival of the test results, the police produced him in court, and was remanded to judicial custody.

The test results came positive for corona and therefore he was admitted to a special ward at Salem Government Hospital, amidst police security.

The other prisoners who were in contact with him at the jail were isolated inside the prison premises.

Of the 27 persons, who have tested COVID-19 positive in Salem, six are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, while 21 others are under home isolation.