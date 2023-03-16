Kaushal Kishore appointed new AGM of S Rly

CHENNAI: Kaushal Kishore, a 1986 batch IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) officer, took over as the Additional General Manager (AGM) of Southern Railway on Wednesday.

Kishore replaces A K Dutta, principal chief mechanical engineer, who was holding the additional charge as the AGM. During three decades of railway service, Kishore has worked in several important positions in the Indian Railway, including in Metropolitan Projects, Mumbai, Nagpur and Bhusawal Division of Central Railway, as well as RDSO, Lucknow. Before joining as Additional General Manager, at Southern railway, he was working as Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, North Frontier Railway. During his stint as Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, North Frontier Railway, he has headed construction projects of Capital Connectivity of Meghalaya and Tripura doubling and new line and several important projects including the commissioning of the doubling between New Bongaigaon and Bijni.