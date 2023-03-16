Examless promotion may have…: Poyyamozhi on Class 12 mass absence

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday who held a meeting with the Education Department officials at the Chief Secretariat, Chennai, said that examless promotion last year due to Covid who would panicked the students, thus leading to mass absence.
The Minister chaired meeting with top officials of the Education Department where department Secretary Kakarla Usha, Commissioner Nandakumar, Director of Elementary Education Enlightenment, Director of Examination Department Nagaraja Murugan also participated in it. Also, primary education officers of all districts also participated in the meeting through video call.
In the meeting, the Minister asked top officials of what can be done to resume the studies of 50, 674 students who did not appear for the examination. He requested that every student should be asked the reason for not coming to write the exam and . Authorities have also instructed schools to inquire about the students who did not appear for the examination.
Later, he had addressed the reporters stating that "Steps will be taken to diminsh the fears of the students who have not written the examination and would give special attention to such students. The parents should inform the students about the necessity of the exam and send them to write the exam. We are working towards making all the students take the exam."
He said, “Making an examless promotion of Class 10 students last year due to Covid pandemic may have caused exam fear this year and there is no possibility of cancellation of Plus-1 examination.”
''District-wise explanation has been sought regarding the absence of students where the respective district collectors should also investigate the absence of students from school,” the Minister said.
