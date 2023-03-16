Examless promotion may have…: Poyyamozhi on Class 12 mass absence

Later, he had addressed the reporters stating that "Steps will be taken to diminsh the fears of the students who have not written the examination and would give special attention to such students. The parents should inform the students about the necessity of the exam and send them to write the exam. We are working towards making all the students take the exam."

He said, “Making an examless promotion of Class 10 students last year due to Covid pandemic may have caused exam fear this year and there is no possibility of cancellation of Plus-1 examination.”

''District-wise explanation has been sought regarding the absence of students where the respective district collectors should also investigate the absence of students from school,” the Minister said.