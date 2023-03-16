EVKS Elangovan's health stable: Sources

CHENNAI: Following late night hospital admission of Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan, sources informed that his health is in a stable condition.

Reports stated that the Erode East MLA has been shifted to the general ward. It added that oxygen level in his blood returned to normalcy and he will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

The lawmaker was rushed to a private hospital in Porur due to sudden illness late on Wednesday evening.

The hospital authorities said that respecting the patient's privacy and in consultation with him, they may issue a brief media release during the day.