EVKS Elangovan visits Chennai hospital over breathing issues

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan on Wednesday visited Sri Ramachandra hospital in Porur for a routine health checkup.
The senior leader, who returned back from New Delhi and had breathing difficulties, and the doctor advised for a checkup.
Sources said that he has come for his routine health care, and usually patients prefer to visit during night time. After a few medical checkups, Elangovan will return back from the hospital in a few hours and has been advised rest, hospital sources said.
