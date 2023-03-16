Ahead of GS polls, AIADMK hands membership cards with barcode

CHENNAI: Gearing up for the election for the general secretary post, the AIADMK party has commenced distribution of new membership cards to cadres with barcodes.

It was the fallout of the decision taken in the district secretaries meeting to hold the election to elect former Chief Minister and interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the next general secretary.

According to party insiders, the process of printing and distribution of the cards with barcodes is going on full swing.

The card would have details of each cadre such as the date of joining the party, party posting, and district units.

“The barcode is a new feature in the membership card. It is aimed to prevent voting and participation of non-party members in party elections and important meetings. It is the measure taken for the smooth conduct of the election for the GS post, “ said the functionary in the party headquarters.

The process has been going on simultaneously in all the 75 district units.

The district secretaries have also taken measures to appoint the vacant posts of office bearers in their respective districts.