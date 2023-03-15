Holidays for Pondicherry schools to curb Influenza spread

CHENNAI: The Puducherry government has declared holidays for schools in the Union Territory from March 16 to 26 in order to curb the spread of flu that has been ballooning.
The Education Minister A Namassivayam made the announcement. The holidays are for students from Classes 1 to 8.
This comes as the UT reported around 79 cases in the last few days.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android