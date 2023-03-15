Firing over accused: SHRC takes suo-moto cognizance

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday directed the Human Rights Commission IG to investigate and submit a report regarding the recent firing incidents by police.

It may be noted that the police firings over the accused involved in several murder and theft cases had made headlines attracting the attention of Human Rights Commission. The direction from SHRC is related to duo Duraiswamy and Somu, who were arrested in a theft case in Tiruchy, Jayaprakash who was arrested in Thoothukudi lawyer Muthukumar murder case, Praveen who was arrested in Needamangalam CPI secretary Natesa Tamizharvan murder case and Sanjay Raja who was arrested in the Madurai Sathiyapandi murder case.

In all the cases, the accused were shot by the police when they made an attempt to escape. The police were said to have fired in self-defence.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission took suo-moto cognizance of these firing incidents on the basis of media reports including Tamil daily - Daily Thanthi.

In his order, SHRC chairman Justice Baskaran on Wednesday directed the Human Rights Commission Investigation Wing IG to conduct a detailed investigation into these incidents and submit a report within six weeks.