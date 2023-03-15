Cases filed against KN Nehru, Tiruchy Siva's supporters

CHENNAI: Cases have been registered against Minister KN Nehru and MP Tiruchy Siva’s supporters on the account of an alleged clash between them at a police station in Tiruchy, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

A case was registered by Nehru's supporter, Moovendran, against 15 Tiruchy Siva's supporters and similarly, a case was registered by Siva's supporter Suryakumar against 15 Nehru's supporters.

Totally, cases have been registered against 30 supporters on basis of CCTV footage that has been doing rounds on the internet.

Additionally, according to sources, KN Nehru's supporter Tirupathi has been arrested in the incident.

On Wednesday morning, some unidentified men attacked MP Tiruchy Siva's car and bike parked in his residence.

According to sources, it is alleged that the attack was retaliation by KN Nehru's supporters as the former’s supporters voiced opposition on the Minister’s name not getting engraved in an inauguration plaque of a playground inaugurated by him, recently, in the vicinity of Siva's residence.