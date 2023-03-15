AMMK will fight to retrieve AIADMK from traitors: TTV

CHENNAI: General secretary of the AMMK TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said the party was started in the year 2017 with sole aim to retrieve the AIADMK from the traitors. It would continue its struggle in democratic way to achieve its goal.

He also gave a clarion call to the true loyalists of the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and party founder M G Ramachandran to come together to defeat their arch-rival DMK in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Except the victory in the RK Nagar bypoll, the party did not witness electoral victory. But the true loyalists are still with us. We will continue our fight in a democratic way to achieve our goal," Dhinakaran said after hoisting the party flag and paying floral tribute to the portrait of Jayalalithaa and MGR to mark the celebration of the entry of the party into the sixth year.

He unleashed a scathying attack on Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami that the AIADMK party has reduced to regional level party under EPS. "A section of party leaders from a particular community is taking the call in party related affairs," he said and alluded that the prime opposition party is under the grip of the dominant caste in Western belt and is reduced to a caste-based party.

EPS has struck a discreet pact with the ruling DMK party and its leader MK Stalin. "EPS wanted to capture the party, nothing else. He is not interested in seeing the AIADMK in the ruling seat again," the AMMK leader said and wondered what happened to the poll promise of the DMK leader that he would constitute a special court to hear the corruption cases filed against the EPS and his aides.

He also came down heavily on EPS and his supporters for assaulting his party functionary Rajeswaran in the Madurai Airport. "Anybody will call him (EPS) a traitor and everybody well aware about how he came to the present position. On seeing him, our functionary (Rajeswaran) became very emotional and called the traitor a traitor," he said.