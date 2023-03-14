Publish semester results of 18 self-financed engg colleges: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday ordered Anna University (AU) to publish the semester results of 18 self-financed engineering colleges today.

In a statement issued by Minister Ponmudy to AU, he stated, "Today, it was reported in the media that the exam results of some engineering colleges have been suspended. The examination results of 18 self-financed engineering colleges have been withheld by Anna University due to the following reasons."

He said: "One reason is due to the refusal to send teachers for evaluation of answer sheets. The other is not properly account for the advance given by the University for the four-term exams already."

The Minister also instructed Anna University to take action against the colleges for their mistakes.