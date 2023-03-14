Public exams for Class 11 begin in TN and Puducherry

CHENNAI: Public exam for Class 11 students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have begun on Tuesday. The number of students to appear for the exams combinedly from both the regions works out to 7.88 lakh. Students writing on private mode make up to 5,338.

The exams beginning today will go on till April 5.

The three-hour examination will begin from 10.15 am, after a 10-minute reading time from the issue of question papers at 10.00 am; and a five-minute time to verify particulars.

The exam will go on till 1.15 pm. Students reporting after 10.15 am will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Of the almost eight lakh students in TN, 4.12 lakh girls and 3.60 lakh boys and one trans gender student will appear for the exam. Meanwhile, in Puducherry, an overall 14,376 students (6,799 boys and 7,577 girls) will write Class 11 exams.

Differently-abled candidates work out to 5,835, of which 3,228 are boys and 2,607 are girls. Apart from that, 125 prisoners will appear for Class 11 examinations.