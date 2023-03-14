NEET Exemption Bill: Prez Murmu replies to Madurai MP's letter

The MP's letter stated: "It is more than 15 months since the Bill was passed unanimously by the State Legislative Assembly in September 2021. The delay in granting assent to the Bill has caused great stress and anxiety for the students and parents writing the NEET exam. l earnestly request the Hon'ble President of India to call for the Bill cited in the reference above from the Union Home Ministry and grant the assent without causing further delay."

It further added: "l am forwarding the copy of the Memorandum dated 24th December 2022 that has been already submitted to you by Mr. PB Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) on the subject cited in the reference above. I wish to draw your kind attention to the Memorandum seeking the assent of the Hon'ble President to the Bill cited in the reference above that explains in detail various facts and the Constitutional Provisions for granting assent of the President to the said Bill."

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) gave its nod to the Tamil Nadu government's request to withdraw a writ petition filed by the AIADMK dispensation during its previous regime.

Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi and discussed NEET exemption for TN.

The NEET Exemption Bill was passed in theLegislative Assembly in September 2021 after the ruling DMK government assumed power. The NEET Bill, which was sent for Governor’s assent, was sent for President’s assent after a long delay. However, the President’s assent was not given to the NEET Exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.