TN withdraws writ petition against Bill making NEET mandatory

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court gave its nod to the Tamil Nadu government's request to withdraw a writ petition filed by the AIADMK dispensation during its previous regime.

The Tamil Nadu government filed a writ petition against the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) passed in 2017-18 making it mandatory to clear the NEET examination to obtain admission in MBBS and BDS courses.

When the plea was last heard, Tamil Nadu government requested hearing to be deferred by six months as the petition was sent to the President. The Supreme Court deferred hearing by 12 weeks.

When the matter was listed to be heard today, the bench questioned why was the writ petition filed and by whose suggestion was it filed. Appearing for the State, Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari submitted that the writ was filed by the previous government and the present government has filed a fresh suit on February 18.

So further, pleaded that the fresh petition be heard and requested permission to withdraw writ petiton filed earlier.