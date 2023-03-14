Govt lab technicians to strike demanding creation of new posts

CHENNAI: More than 400 medical laboratory technicians to hold hunger strike in the city demanding the fulfillment of various demands such as the permanent appointment in the government hospitals and creation of new posts on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Government Medical Laboratory Technicians' Association announced the same on Tuesday and said that the vacant posts should be filled on a permanent basis through Medical Recruitment Board examinations and not through weightage of the marks. They demand creation of new posts based on the patient ratio as many of them have completed two years of training.

The technicians say that the vacancies in the 11 new medical colleges started by Tamil Nadu Government should be filled by conducting written examination through MRB and following allotment of seats. Contractual, temporary, outsourcing etc. recruitment methods should not be in practice for filling the Medical Laboratory Technician vacancies.

Supporting their demands, Dr G R Ravindranath, Secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality said that in order to protect the interests of medical laboratory technicians, a separate council should be set up and as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, new posts for Medical Laboratory Technician (Grade-2) should be created and identify posts who are due for retirement.

He added that the staff should be paid on periodical wages and white coat should be provided to the students undergoing two years medical laboratory technician diploma training in Government Medical Colleges. The students also demanded incentive during the internship and training period.

The hunger strike will be held to emphasize these demands from 10.00 toam 4.00 pm on Wednesday in front of Rajarethinam Stadium in Egmore. The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association is also supporting the strike. The technicians had earlier held a demonstration regarding these demands at the office of the Directorate of Medical Education.