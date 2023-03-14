Application deadline for Haj pilgrimage extended to March 20

CHENNAI: The Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, has extended the last date for submitting Haj application forms online to March 20. “Haj application must be filled online on the website of Haj Committee of India https://hajcommittee.gov.in or through ‘HCOI’ mobile app available on Google Play store. Applicants must upload the first and last page of their respective machine-readable passports issued on or before March 20. They must be valid at least up to February 3, 2024. Applicants must upload latest passport size photograph with white background, copy of cancelled cheque of cover-head or savings bank passbook with IFSC code and copy of address proof. For more details, visit the Haj committee of India’s website,” said a release from the Tamil Nadu government.