OPS seeks Centre's intervention to free 16 TN fishermen held by Lanka

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday wrote a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to ensure the release of 16 fishermen along with their boats and belongings immediately. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy during the early hours of Sunday on charges of trespassing in their waters.

Twelve fishermen in a mechanised trawler bearing No IND-TN-06MM 7818, who set out for fishing from Akkaraipettai base in Nagapattinam district, and four fishermen along with their fishing boat bearing No IND-TN-08 MM 081 who set out for fishing from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district have been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

They were well within their traditional waters. However, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on the grounds of allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. The fishermen from TN always venture out to sea for fishing with the constant fear of being attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy, said OPS in the letter.

"The instances of apprehension of our fishermen continue unabated and are creating a sense of fear, worry and turmoil among the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu. Denying our fishermen the right to peaceful fishing in their traditional waters is causing considerable annoyance amongst the fisherfolk of Tamil Nadu," he said and urged the Union Minister's intervention and requested him to ensure their release along with their boats and belongings.