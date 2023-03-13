Class 12 Board exams begin in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The first exam for State Board students of Class 12 began today at 10am.

Students were given time from 10 am to 10:10 am to go through the question paper and from 10:10 am to 10:15 am to verify the particulars.

The duration of examination is for 3 hours, which begins from 10.15 am until 1:15 pm.

With part I of the language paper being today's exam, the students will write the respective language papers such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, French, German, Arabic and Sanskrit chosen by them.

The next exam will be held on Wednesday (March 15) being English language.

Of the 8.51 lakh, 4.33 lakh girls and 4.03 boys and one transgender student have enrolled for the exam in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, 14,710 students (6,982 boys and 7,728 girls) are set to write the board exam.