Class 12 Board exams begin in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The first exam for State Board students of Class 12 began today at 10am.
Students were given time from 10 am to 10:10 am to go through the question paper and from 10:10 am to 10:15 am to verify the particulars.
The duration of examination is for 3 hours, which begins from 10.15 am until 1:15 pm.
With part I of the language paper being today's exam, the students will write the respective language papers such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, French, German, Arabic and Sanskrit chosen by them.
The next exam will be held on Wednesday (March 15) being English language.
Of the 8.51 lakh, 4.33 lakh girls and 4.03 boys and one transgender student have enrolled for the exam in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, in Puducherry, 14,710 students (6,982 boys and 7,728 girls) are set to write the board exam.
Subsequently, in TN as many as 23,747 private candidates have registered for the exam, including 8,776 girls and five transgender candidates.
Additionally, 5,206 students with disabilities and 90 prison candidates will appear for the exam.
As far as Chennai is concerned, 45,982 students from 405 schools will write the examinations in 180 examination centres.
Of these, 23,827 are girls and 22,155 are boys.
The paper corrections post the exams will begin on April 10 and 48,000 post graduate teachers will be deployed for answer paper corrections till April 21.
The announcement of results is likely to be announced on May 5.
