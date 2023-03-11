Entrance exam row ends, norms for model school admission soon

CHENNAI: Amid the controversy over the entrance test for Class X admissions in the state-owned model schools, the Tamil Nadu government said it will prepare comprehensive guidelines for the admission process.

The decision was taken at the review meeting held by senior authorities of the School Education Department.

As part of improving Educationally Backward Blocks (EBB), the state government established more than 25 model schools across the State, especially where most of the EBBs exist. The schools offer quality academic inputs from both serving teachers and external experts. The teachers are also given capacity-building training from professors of eminent institutions like IITs and IISc. A recent circular sent to all Chief Educational Officers said the admissions for Class 10 will be done after conducting an assessment test.

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that about 250 students from each district, where the model schools were established, have been selected for the entrance test, which was conducted in the first week of March, this year. “After opposition from the stakeholders including few political leaders, the test was put on hold in certain districts,” he said, adding “accordingly, the review meeting has also decided to bring proper guidelines for admissions in the model schools.”

The official said the guidelines, which would be framed shortly, will be transparent and feedback and suggestions will also be taken from academicians.

“The guidelines will clearly instruct the management of the schools right from the student’s enrollment to providing admit cards,” he and pointed out that “the guidelines will also be displayed in the notice board so that parents will also get a clear picture about the admission process for their children”.

State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) general secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to give up the idea of Model Schools and come out with a plan to strengthen all government and government Aided Schools to provide equitable access to education for all children. “Model schools will weaken the rest of the public-funded schools both government and aided”, he added.