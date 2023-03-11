Entire Big Temple premises declared plastic-free zone
TIRUCHY: In order to prevent use of plastic within the premises of the Big Temple, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver declared the entire shrine as plastic-free zone on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after displaying the board on the temple premises, the Collector said that the district administration has been initiating several measures to curb the use of plastic. Periodical inspections were being undertaken across the district and continuous awareness was being created about the ill effects and discourage plastic usage.
Informing that there was a regulation of the Archeological Department restricting the use of plastic in 300 metre radius of the temple premises, he said, warning boards have been displayed on the premises and officials would continuously monitor the shrine and visitors.
This apart, a fine of Rs 25,000 to big establishments and Rs 10,000 for textile outlets and Rs 1,000 for medium level outlets were being imposed if violation of plastic ban was detected. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration on the plastic free initiative.
Later, the Collector inaugurated the plastic free Thanjavur camp and a cleaning camp by the students from various educational institutions.
