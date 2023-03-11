AIADMK district secretary's anticipatory bail plea rejected

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai had dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of three AIADMK functionaries, including its Chennai north district secretary RS Rajesh.

Justice A Alli rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Rajesh, AIADMK south zone secretary MN Sreenivasa Balaji and ward secretary SR Anbu.

The city police registered a case on the complaint of DMK's RK Nagar ward secretary against 21 AIADMK people, including the accused, for celebrating the birthday of their demised leader J Jayalalithaa in a way disturbing the people and giving threatening calls.

"Without adequate permission and safety measures LED screens were erected on the road, which created a nuisance to the public. Therefore, the anticipatory bail shouldn't be granted to the petitioners," the police submitted.

The prosecution submitted that the video footage recorded by police is the evidence and said, "FIR registered on 21 suspects in this case, some of them are in the hideout, so we need to arrest them and investigate."

Recording the submissions, the judge held that the video evidence clearly showing the move by the accused are threatening the public in the name of art performances. "They had also erected banners which created a disturbance to the public had been proven," the judge ruled.