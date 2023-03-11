39 new COVID cases in TN including 3 int’l passengers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 39 new COVID cases on Saturday, including 2 cases from the UAE and 1 from Sri Lanka. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,198. Coimbatore had 10 cases and Chennai had 7. Salem reported 5 cases, and 3 cases each were reported in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari. Several other districts reported one case each. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.2% after 2,900 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 224 with the highest of 51 in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,56,925. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,049.