CPI to hold demo against Guv for returning bill banning online rummy

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan would lead a demonstration on Saturday against Governor RN Ravi for returning the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Game Bill to the State government.

The Governor on March 8 returned the bill banning online gambling passed by the assembly on October 19 last year stating that the state legislature had "no legislative competence" to frame the bill.

The demonstration would be held at Mint Street junction condemning the Governor for continuously flouting the State legislature's power, he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI's state council has urged the government to regularise the jobs of part-time teachers taking sewing, music and physical education classes. It said that the part-time teachers who have been working for the last 12 years should be made permanent.