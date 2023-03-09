Leaders bicker, BJP man joins DMK to oust AIADMK PU chief

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: At a time when the NDA — led by BJP at the national level and AIADMK in the State — should be strategising for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the bickering between the alliance partners is coming to the fore with more crossovers and the saffron party even going along with the DMK to bring down an AIADMK local body chairperson in Karur district.

The BJP councillor at Thogamalai Union Council voted along with DMK members to pass a ‘no-confidence motion’ against an AIADMK union chairperson. AIADMK chairperson Latha Rangasamy earlier enjoyed the support of the BJP member. The renewed stand of the party is attributed to the AIADMK ‘poaching’ some of the BJP functionaries provoking some sharp reactions from party state chief Annamalai and AIADMK leaders returning in kind.

While, in a tit-for-tat, more than 100 AIADMK cadres were enrolled into the BJP in Madurai in the presence of party state chief Annamalai, BJP youths in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi also went overboard burning Edappadi Palaniswami in effigy.

AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar on Wednesday slammed the BJP for the effigy burning incident and said everyone, including Annamalai, should have the political maturity to accept when their party functionaries take a decision to join another party according to their wish.

“AIADMK is not a mirror, it’s an ocean. And stones thrown in the ocean can only disappear,” said Jayakumar. Joining the chorus, AIADMK MLA Kadambur C Raju said no one could stake his claim to be a leader, in a reference to Annamalai’s claim placing him on par with former AIADMK CMs, MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Raju further said the BJP state president appeared grim and jittery as the party’s IT Wing leader Nirmal Kumar, who recently quit and joined AIADMK, could disclose ‘confidential’ information.

With three more BJP functionaries joining the AIADMK on Wednesday, the total number of state-level functionaries of the party joining the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK in the last three days has touched eight.

Meanwhile, Annamalai, at a function in Coimbatore on Wednesday evening, downplayed the strain in ties. “The alliance is intact and does not face any strains, confusion or fights,” he told mediapersons.