Leaders bicker, BJP man joins DMK to oust AIADMK PU chief

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: At a time when the NDA — led by BJP at the national level and AIADMK in the State — should be strategising for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the bickering between the alliance partners is coming to the fore with more crossovers and the saffron party even going along with the DMK to bring down an AIADMK local body chairperson in Karur district.
The BJP councillor at Thogamalai Union Council voted along with DMK members to pass a ‘no-confidence motion’ against an AIADMK union chairperson. AIADMK chairperson Latha Rangasamy earlier enjoyed the support of the BJP member. The renewed stand of the party is attributed to the AIADMK ‘poaching’ some of the BJP functionaries provoking some sharp reactions from party state chief Annamalai and AIADMK leaders returning in kind.
While, in a tit-for-tat, more than 100 AIADMK cadres were enrolled into the BJP in Madurai in the presence of party state chief Annamalai, BJP youths in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi also went overboard burning Edappadi Palaniswami in effigy.
AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar on Wednesday slammed the BJP for the effigy burning incident and said everyone, including Annamalai, should have the political maturity to accept when their party functionaries take a decision to join another party according to their wish.
“AIADMK is not a mirror, it’s an ocean. And stones thrown in the ocean can only disappear,” said Jayakumar. Joining the chorus, AIADMK MLA Kadambur C Raju said no one could stake his claim to be a leader, in a reference to Annamalai’s claim placing him on par with former AIADMK CMs, MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Raju further said the BJP state president appeared grim and jittery as the party’s IT Wing leader Nirmal Kumar, who recently quit and joined AIADMK, could disclose ‘confidential’ information.
With three more BJP functionaries joining the AIADMK on Wednesday, the total number of state-level functionaries of the party joining the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK in the last three days has touched eight.
Meanwhile, Annamalai, at a function in Coimbatore on Wednesday evening, downplayed the strain in ties. “The alliance is intact and does not face any strains, confusion or fights,” he told mediapersons.
No strain, confusion in AIADMK-BJP alliance, says Annamalai
COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said there is no strain or confusion in their alliance with the AIADMK. “The AIADMK- BJP alliance is intact and does not face any strains, confusion or fights,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.
Claiming that he didn’t compare himself with the late J Jayalalithaa, the BJP leader said everyone has an individuality and some parties have managers, while there are leaders in other parties. “I will never do adjustment politics and stand firm on my views. I wouldn’t retract from my remarks,” he added.
“It is common to join or quit a party. Even many Ministers in the DMK were from the AIADMK. In fact, there is a possibility for some DMK functionaries, including an MLA to join BJP, but I did not desire for it to avoid bypoll,” he said. Before addressing a Women’s Day function here, Annamalai removed his portrait claiming that it was unnecessary at this function
Alliance decided by national leadership: Vanathi
Earlier, joining the issue, BJP National Women’s Wing president Vanathi Srinivasan said there is nothing wrong in Annamalai’s comparison on his leadership quality with late leaders Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.
“But his remarks have been twisted wrongly and compared with the personality traits of both the leaders. There may be a difference of opinion with regard to their functioning, but Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi have a personality desired by all,” she told reporters in Coimbatore.
Stating that the BJP and AIADMK alliance remains strong and will face the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together, Vanathi said the remarks by those who left BJP has caused the current strain. “Therefore, such emotional statements will not affect the alliance. Only the national leadership will decide on the alliance. There is a possibility for the wound caused by the unpleasant developments to heal,” she said.
