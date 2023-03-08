Tamil Nadu is the safest state for women, says Stalin

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Women's Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed Tamil Nadu as the safest state for women.

Stalin delivered a special speech at the International Women's Day celebrations event held at Ethiraj Women's College, Chennai. During the speech, he said that women are the most admired people in the world and the Dravidian movement had played a major role for women empowerment. He added that the celebration of women's day is the most valuable and important for humanity and human rights. By celebrating women, we are celebrating the country.

He also praised Kannagi and her audacity to question the king. “But, later the women were paralyzed by the intervening cultural invasion. However, the Dravidian movement had worked for the advancement of women and it was women who gave the title as 'Periyar' for Periyar.”

Also, he added that the free bus concession is every woman's right.