‘Turn entrepreneurs, not job-seekers’

CHENNAI: To honour women entrepreneurs and inspire more women to join the field, a Penn Shakthi (women power) event was held in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the for International Women’s Day on March 8.

Entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu and other states took part in the event organised held by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and spoke on turning their business from a micro level to largescale enterprises.

Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department Secretary J Radhakrishnan handed over awards to women entrepreneurs for earning the highest revenue, breaking the barriers through social inclusion, rekindling traditional arts and handicrafts, and for the best digitally enabled enterprise.

Many leading women entrepreneurs and other noted personalities spoke on the need for women to start their own business rather than seeking jobs. Lakshmi V Venkatesan, the founding and managing trustee, BYST, noted that more than 750 potential entrepreneurs, current entrepreneurs and mentors from 16 states took part in the event.