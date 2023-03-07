No impact on party over continuous resignation: Vanathi Srinivasan

CHENNAI: After BJP's state-level functionaries quit the party and joined AIADMK in succession, Coimbatore BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told the reporters that it will not impact the party.

When asked about it, she mentioned that it was common for political leaders to quit and join in another. Infact, so many have joined BJP in various regions.

She also added that each member can have different reasons politically to quit and join in other parties.

Also, she explicitly mentioned that the party has no problem in members quitting and BJP is becoming stronger in Tamil Nadu with various people joining the party.