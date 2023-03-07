Day after leaving BJP, Dilip Kannan joins AIADMK

CHENNAI: Two days after state president of BJP Tamil Nadu’s IT wing CTR Nirmal Kumar quit the party and joined the AIADMK, four other state-level functionaries of the saffron party functionaries followed suit.
State IT wing secretary of saffron party P Dilip Kannan, OBC wing state secretary Ammu (alias) Jothi, former intellectual wing state secretary S V Krishnan and deputy president of Trichy urban district D Vijay joined the AIADMK party in the presence of AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday at the latter’s Greenways Road residence in Chennai.
Dilip Kannan quit the party posting and primary membership of the party on Tuesday, a day after Nirmal Kumar exited the party. They vented out their ire against BJP’s state chief K Annamalai for their decision to exit the party and they charged that the former IPS officer-turned-politician has no ethics and ill-treated the party cadres. He led the party on the path of destruction due to his egoistic and immature style of functioning, which demoralised the party functionaries and cadres. The duo echoed that they had decided to quit the party after their sustained efforts to work for the development of the party ended in vain due to the state leadership.
