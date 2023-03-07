Day after leaving BJP, Dilip Kannan joins AIADMK

CHENNAI: Two days after state president of BJP Tamil Nadu’s IT wing CTR Nirmal Kumar quit the party and joined the AIADMK, four other state-level functionaries of the saffron party functionaries followed suit.

State IT wing secretary of saffron party P Dilip Kannan, OBC wing state secretary Ammu (alias) Jothi, former intellectual wing state secretary S V Krishnan and deputy president of Trichy urban district D Vijay joined the AIADMK party in the presence of AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday at the latter’s Greenways Road residence in Chennai.