State Secy Dilip Kannan quits BJP, blames Annamalai for decision

CHENNAI: A day after BJP's social media wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar quit the party and joined the AIADMK, state secretary of the party Dilip Kannan exited the party. Alike Nirmal Kumar, Kannan also blamed state leader K Annamalai for his decision.

Dilip Kannan, who was also the incharge of BJP's IT and social media wing for Kanniyakumari Zone, announced his decision to quit the party in social media. "I am leaving BJP with heavy heart," he tweeted in his post and also elaborated in his statement that why he took the decision.

Sources said more to quit the party in the days to come as many were unhappy over the style of the former IPS officer-turned-politican functioning and running the state unit.

The development has triggered a war of word between the BJP and the AIADMK functionaries in the social media. Annamalai's supporter and state president of party’s sports and skill development cell Amar Prasad Reddy expressed his displeasure over AIADMK leadership for accommodating Nirmal Kumar in their party. "AIADMK, being an alliance party, should not done this," he said and added that under th3 leadership of Annamalai, the saffron party would form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Several AIADMK supporters and functionaries hit back at Prasad and ridiculed him for speaking on alliance dharma.

Former BJP functionary Gayathri Raguramm also joined the issue and took a dig at Annamalai. "Annamalai was asked to reach grassroots to grow BJP in Tamil Nadu. Instead Annamalai is cutting off the BJP roots in Tamil Nadu. TN BJP doesn’t need DMK, VCK, MDMK, CPI, INC or NTK to finish BJP in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai is good enough to finish BJP in Tamil Nadu," she tweeted.